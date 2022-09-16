City of Lindsay offering increased fire services

It is an honor to announce that beginning September 5th, 2022, for the first time since 2011, the City of Lindsay will be providing 24/7 Firefighter coverage for Lindsay residents, businesses, and the surrounding communities. “The Council and I are very excited that the City can finally move forward and increase public safety services for the good people of Lindsay,” said Mayor Ramona Caudillo.

For many years, the City of Lindsay’s public safety model was to hire only police officers and train them for fire response. Lindsay was one of only three departments in the State of California that used this model.

At the time, the proper training could be obtained in-house at a reasonable cost. However, due to changes in training standards and budget restraints, this model was no longer feasible, and it became more and more difficult to maintain. Thankfully, the City can now implement a more traditional fire/police public safety model.

The City of Lindsay is 100% committed to providing the highest level of service to the community and this action is definitively a step in the right direction.