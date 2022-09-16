Back-to-school resources just a click away

With school back in session, check out what Tulare County Library offers students online with just their Tulare County Library card and PIN.

Working on a research project? The Library provides students access to many online resources, including Gale Academic OneFile. Offering a wide variety of articles from magazines, journals, and other sources that cover subjects including biology, chemistry, criminal justice, economics, environmental sciences, history, marketing, political sciences, and psychology. When used regularly, students learn and practice important research skills that carries into their college years and beyond. The Library also offers many other Gale databases that cover books and authors, gardening and horticulture, health, and wellness, opposing viewpoints, literature research, and much more.

Stumped with the latest math assignment, English essay, or history test? Use your card to access Brainfuse’s HelpNow, which offers live online tutoring from 1-10 pm. For our Spanish speakers, a foreign language lab is also available for expert assistance and support. Brainfuse’s writing lab is available for live writing assistance and an intensive writing lab.

Looking to freshen up on a subject? The Library offers EBSCO’s Learning Express, thanks to the California State Library, and Gale’s Peterson’s Test and Career Prep with support for math and English for elementary, middle, and high school students. For high school and college students looking to prepare for their college admission and AP tests, both databases offer test preparation on the ACT, SAT, AP, GRE, and PSAT among other test preparation courses.

Learning a new language is a challenge for every student and a required course for many four year universities. Pronunciator offers courses in 80+ languages with instructions in your native language, including Spanish. Also included ProLive for online weekly conversation sessions to practice what you have learned.

Contact: Jonathan Waltmire Tulare County Library Tel: 559-713-2723 [email protected] Go to https://www.tularecountylibrary.org/research to find even more than this sample here.

Tulare County Library serves all citizens of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, five book machines, an Adult and Family literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach, and www.tularecountylibrary.org. Follow your local branch or Tulare County Library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary, Instagram, @tularecountylib, or Twitter twitter.com/TulareCountyLib.