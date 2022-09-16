21 Years of Blues in downtown Hanford

Main Street Hanford and Michelob Ultra present the 21st Annual Blues and Roots Festival in downtown Hanford. The festival will be held on Saturday, September 17th from 5:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. under the stars, in the beautiful Civic Park. Come out and enjoy one of the only FREE Blues Festivals in the country for the past twenty-one years featuring live music, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food vendors.

This year’s headliner will be the highly decorated blues artist, Ally Venable. The 23-year-old Texas powerhouse has established her name as this generation’s blues rock guitar greats. Venable was voted 2014 and 2015 Female Blues Guitarist of the Year at the East Texas (EXT) Music Awards. Venable and her band also took home Best Blues Band in 2015 and 2016, and the 2017 ETX Award for Best Blues Album. At the 2018 Independent Blues Awards, Venable was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Blues Rock. Within her career, she has graced the touring stage with Kenny Wayne Shepard, Buddy Guy and Christone (Kingfish) Ingram. Her latest album entitled Heart of Fire, features her new song, Bring on the Pain with Kenny Wayne Shepard.

John Clifton Blues Band, Blues Cartel featuring Jeramy Norris and Travis Brooks will be joining Venable on the Michelob Ultra Stage for this highly anticipated night under the stars.

The festivities start at 5:30 p.m. with the beer and wine garden featuring Michelob Ultra and Bud Light products. The food vendor lineup includes Beef Master, BBQ Queen, Chicken Shack, Colima’s Tacos, Fatte Albert’s Pizza, and Toshiko. There will also be Gold Country Kettle Corn and King Kone to satisfy your sweet tooth. Festivalgoers are asked to bring (low back) lawn chairs and/or blankets, and don’t forget your dancing shoes.

Remember, admission is FREE for the Blues & Roots Festival, so invite your friends and come to downtown Hanford for a fabulous evening of Blues! “The Blues & Roots Festival is one of our favorite events to host” Michelle Brown, Executive Director of Main Street Hanford, says. “We are grateful to have booked Ally Venable as this year’s headliner. It’s incredible to see a young women achieve such heights in a male dominated industry,” said Brown.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. No bottles, cans or ice chests allowed.

For additional information, contact Main Street Hanford at (559) 582-9457. For more information about Ally Venable Band visit allyvenableband.com.