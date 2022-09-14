Tulare County fair to open new ‘homegrown’ displays

A press release from the Lockwood Agency

Fairgoers will be able to experience the new Central Valley Makers Market from Sept. 14 through Sept. 18, focused on items that are crafted, created and grown by Tulare County residents.

The new event is intended to be an enlightening, fun way to share the work of local residents, helping to showcase their capabilities.

“Our goal is to showcase the Central Valley and show off the creative talent that we have here,” noted Dena Rizzardo, CEO of the Tulare County Fair. “I’m sure that this one display in particular will attract a good deal of attention, thanks to Brettany Story, known as the ‘loufa lady.’ She grows and sells loufa, goatmilk, specialty soaps and more, bringing awareness of what we have in our back yard.”

The displays also include wood signs, door wreaths, the chance to personalize creations, military flags, succulents, carmel apples and more.

The Bud Light stage will be the center of attention for music lovers each day of the Fair. The Luke Brian and Tim McGraw Tribute will perform on Wednesday; party with country stars LOCASH on Thursday; Hell Raisers & Beer Drinkers, a Tribute to ZZ Top on Friday; a Billy Idol tribute is set for Saturday; followed by a Selena tribute on Hispanic Day. All Bud Light entertainment is free with paid Fair admission.

The fair will run from Wednesday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. Sept. 18. For information on the Tulare County Fair, visit www.tcfair.org or call 686-4707.