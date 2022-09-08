Kaweah Health partners with Tulare County Fair on “Pint for Pass” blood drive in Visalia

A press release from Kaweah Health

Kaweah Health is partnering with the Tulare County Fair on a “Pint for Pass” blood drive this week, to help increase the Central California Blood Center’s critically low blood supply. Donors will receive complimentary tickets for their family (up to six tickets) to attend the Tulare County Fair (Sept. 14-18).

Anyone interested in participating can qualify for tickets to the Tulare County Fair on a first come, first serve basis by giving blood from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on either Friday, Sept. 9 or Saturday, Sept. 10, using the group code “Kaweah Health” at the Central California Blood Center, 2245 W. Caldwell Ave., Visalia.

Blood donation takes less than one hour to complete. Donors must be in good general health, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old (16 years old with written parental consent). Senior citizens are encouraged to donate, as there is no upper age limit. Donors should eat a good meal and drink plenty of water within 4 hours prior to their donation. Donors can give blood every eight weeks. Photo ID and Social Security Number are required at donor registration. For more information on blood donation requirements, visit www.donateblood.org.

