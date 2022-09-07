Tulare County Fair announces new and returning rides

A press release by the Lockwood Agency

The 2022 Tulare County Fair opens on Wednesday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 18, featuring a wide variety of things to do, see and taste, and delivering this year’s theme – “Jam Packed Fun!”

This year’s lineup includes new rides for all ages, including Ballistic Swings, a colorful circus train, the Go Gator Kid Coaster, the Hy Five Ferris Wheel, the Paratrooper, and The Land of Dinosaurs. Additional rides include Clown Around and Spin Move and more.

The Bud Light stage will be the center of attention for music lovers each day of the Fair, from Sept. 14 through 18. The Luke Brian and Tim McGraw Tribute will perform on Wednesday; party with country stars LOCASH on Thursday; Hell Raisers & Beer Drinkers, a Tribute to ZZ Top on Friday; a Billy Idol tribute is set for Saturday; followed by a Selena tribute on Hispanic Day. All Bud Light entertainment is free with paid Fair admission.

Fairgoers will also be able to experience the new Central Valley Makers Market, fully focused on items crafted and created by Tulare County residents; the Quilt of Honor program takes place at 12:30 pm on opening day.

Fair CEO Dena Rizzardo noted that in addition to fun on the fairgrounds, local law enforcement agencies connect and collaborate throughout the five days of the fair in order to maintain a safe environment.

“We are so grateful for our local law enforcement that helps to keep our Fair, and our fair-goers, safe during this much-loved event, now 106 years old. We are excited to launch this Fair,” Rizzardo said.