Kaweah Health hosts Sept. 8 seminar on treatment options for hip/knee, sports injuries

A press release from Kaweah Health

Tulare County residents are invited to attend a free seminar on Thursday, Sept. 8, in Visalia to learn about treatments for sports injuries, along with hip and knee pain. The seminar will be led by two experienced and knowledgeable orthopedic surgeons affiliated with Kaweah Health.

The seminar will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. at Kaweah Health Lifestyle Fitness Center, 5105 W. Cypress Ave., Visalia and will also be broadcast live on Kaweah Health’s Facebook page @KaweahHealth. Seth Criner, D.O. will discuss use of platelet-rich plasma and stem cells in the weekend warrior, while Timothy Tan, M.D. will discuss what is new in hip and knee arthritis, along with modern joint replacement.

Kaweah Health partners with the following orthopedic surgeons to provide care at Kaweah Health Medical Center: Seth Criner, D.O.; Mathias Daniels, M.D.; Ian Duncan, M.D.; Frank Feng, D.O.; Jun Kim, D.O.; Bruce Le, D.O.; Jason Mihalcin, D.O.; Burton Redd, M.D; Timothy Tan, M.D.; and Carola van Eck, M.D.

Anyone who has a question on these conditions or would like more information on their surgical procedures, or the state-of-the-art technology that orthopedic spine surgeons use at Kaweah Health to perform these procedures, can ask them on Kaweah Health’s Facebook page or submit them in advance by e-mail to [email protected]