Kaweah Health Hospice will start children’s bereavement support program on Sept. 6

A press release by Kaweah Health

Children who have experienced the significant death of a loved one will have the opportunity to learn how to communicate their feelings during this difficult time thanks to a new four-week support group sponsored by Kaweah Health Hospice. The free support group will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The 1.5-hour support group is called CUBS, which stands for Children Under Bereavement Support. It will take place weekly on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. in Visalia, but RSVP is required by calling 559-733-0642.

This unique support group is designed to help children who have experienced the significant death of a loved one including, but not limited to a grandparent, an aunt, an uncle, a sibling, a parent or another significant person. They will learn tools to help them communicate their feelings and understand that they are still loved and that there are people around them to help when they feel sad.

The significant adult who brings the child to the support group will also receive help in the process. They will be required to attend an adult program that will help them learn what their child is going through and provide them with some tips to help them with their own grief as well.

