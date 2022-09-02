Tulare County Farm Bureau invites you to meet Senator Brian Dahle on September 14

The California Farm Bureau announced their endorsement of State Senator Brian Dahle for Governor in early August. The local Tulare County Farm Bureau leadership has invited Senator Dahle to visit Tulare County on September 14, opening day of the Tulare County Fair. Our goal with the visit is to help introduce Senator Dahle to Tulare County and show him the best of our agricultural bounty and invite him to meet local community leaders and farmers during the day.

County president, Matt Watkins, a citrus grower stated, “We are not being heard in Sacramento, and our local members and our farm community deserve better. We feel it’s important to engage in this election and bring Senator Dahle to Tulare County to show him the value of agriculture in the South San Joaquin Valley. Status quo is not ok. State government is not listening to the agriculture community and that must change.”

Two events are planned that are open to the public:

Fundraising Luncheon (limited to 100 guests)

Sept. 14 at 12:00 pm – Fundraising Lunch at Tulare Golf Course, $250 per guest, register at: https://www.efundraisingconnections.com/c/DahleforGovernor2022/20220914TGCluncheon

Evening Meet n’ Greet at Tulare County Fair

Sept 14 at 5:00 pm – Free Evening Reception, Meet n’ Greet at the Tulare County Fair in the show barns, main show arena. Free to attend (paid fair admission and parking are required). Register (for free) at:

https://www.efundraisingconnections.com/c/DahleforGovernor2022/20220914TFBreception

RSVPs and contributions to the Brian Dahle for Governor Campaign may be made direct at each event link listed above.