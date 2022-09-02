Emmanuel Soto entering race for Visalia City Council District 4

Emmanuel Hernandez Soto has declared candidacy and will be on the general election ballot this November, running to represent District 4 on the Visalia City Council. After attending College of the Sequoias, he transferred to UC San Diego to obtain his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. He returned to the Central Valley in order to give back to the community that inspired him in his youth. He is employed at Self-Help Enterprises as a community development specialist. Emmanuel Soto carries with him values of service to others, advocacy and action in our community.

As a candidate for Visalia City Council District 4, Emmanuel Soto is committed to staying rooted in these core values as a representative of all Visalians. He cares deeply about every individual in Visalia and will ensure that the City of Visalia carries forth those values as well. When it comes to homelessness, he is dedicated to a housing first approach and searching for new innovative ways to create different avenues for higher overall success rates. Furthermore, he believes in investing more in our youth programs, parks and rec. and also creating partnerships to incentivize our small businesses to hire and provide real world experience to our youth. Additionally, he will focus on improving the quality of life in Visalia through revitalizing our infrastructure. Lastly, his plans include the continuous effort to ensure we have more than sufficient first responders to match our city’s growth. Remember to Vote Emmanuel Soto for Visalia City Council District 4.

New endorsements for Emmanuel Soto for City Council are:

Jesus J. Gamboa, Former Mayor of Visalia (1997-2009)

Peter Carey, Former Mayor of Visalia (1989-1993)

Ambar Rodriguez, Kaweah Delta Healthcare District Board Member

Dr. Randy Villegas, Visalia Unified School District Board Trustee

Raymond C. Macareno, College of the Sequoias Board Trustee

Lucia Vasquez, Former Visalia Unified School District Board Trustee

Vincent Salinas, Former Visalia Planning Commissioner

Lisa Alvarado, Community Leader

Bill Huott, Former Committee Member of the North Visalia Neighborhood Advisory Committee

