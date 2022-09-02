Eagle Mountain, local employers seeking jobs at Tulare County Job Fair

Looking for a job? Looking for the best benefits in the Valley? Your casino career begins at Eagle Mountain Casino. On Wednesday, September 14th, Eagle Mountain Casino will have a booth at the 30th Annual Tulare County Job Fair. The job fair will take place at the Visalia Convention Center from 9 am-12 pm. The Eagle Mountain Casino team will be collecting resumes, so applicants are encouraged to be dressed to impress and have resumes in hand.

Over 100 positions will be available to join the Eagle Mountain Casino team on September 14th, including new casino relocation positions that will be open in late Fall. Those positions are in the Food and Beverage Department for the highly anticipated new bars and restaurants. The Casino will transition to 21 and over and need bartenders, barbacks, cocktail servers, and cooks. Other positions include revenue auditors, card dealers, cashiers, and maintenance workers, and there will be some part-time custodial positions, slot attendants, and many more.

“We currently have 531 Team Members and will need over 700/800 total to operate the new facility”, said Billie Jo Brown, Recruiting Coordinator for Eagle Mountain Casino.

All available jobs will be posted on the Eagle Mountain Casino’s website starting Monday, September 12th.

Geneva Rose, the Eagle Mountain Casino Summit Club Manager, is the perfect example of all the benefits the casino provides. She recently celebrated 25 years with Eagle Mountain Casino and worked as a casino cashier, slot attendant, slot technician, Summit Club representative, Summit Club coordinator, and now the Summit Club manager.

“I love working for Eagle Mountain Casino because it has given me many opportunities to grow. I am currently the Summit Club Manager for Eagle Mountain Casino, and I absolutely love what I do. Eagle Mountain Casino takes pride in making sure team members are well taken care of. Our benefits and employee appreciation celebrations are amazing! I feel so grateful to be working for such an amazing company and Tribe,” said Rose.

If you want to join the Eagle Mountain Casino team, the Job Fair will be held on September 14th from 9 am-12 pm at the Visalia Convention Center located at 303 East Acequia Avenue, Visalia, CA. For more information and an updated list of available positions, please call 559-788-1877 or go to www.eaglemtncasino.com/careers.

Currently, Eagle Mountain Casino is located 17 miles east of Porterville and is a full-service casino owned and operated by the Tule River Tribe. Guests must be 18 years of age to enter. The casino is open 24/7. In addition, the Grizzly Food court is open 24/7, and the River Steakhouse is open Friday – Sunday from 5pm – 10pm. Eagle Mountain Casino is a short drive from Bakersfield or Visalia.

The new casino property is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2022, off Highway 65 in Porterville, CA, next to the Porterville Fair Grounds. The new property will double in size, growing to over 100,000 square feet, featuring new dining options, 1750 slot machines, 20 table games, and a state-of-the-art event center.

