A Night of Dueling Pianos in Porterville to raise funds for local healthcare

The Sierra View Foundation is hosting their first ever, ‘A Night of Dueling Pianos’ for a unique entertainment experience with a fundraising goal of giving back to local healthcare, as proceeds go directly towards equipment used by frontline staff at Sierra View Medical Center. This event is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. and will take place at the Ramirez Residence.

“As a board, we wanted to host a fundraiser that had a distinctly different element from years past and I think the Dueling Pianos will serve as an experience that a number of people in Porterville have not experienced here in town, so we’re excited to bring this to our community,” Janice Castle, Sierra View Foundation President said. “Our goal is to host a fun event for our community that will help us support the hospital and will further engage people who value giving back to an essential resources within Porterville.”

‘A Night of Dueling Pianos,’ featuring the “Killer Dueling Pianos” will be an outdoor event with plenty of exciting entertainment, a catered dinner and cocktails, as well as additional fun details throughout the evening. How the dueling works is, the two musicians take song requests from guests, and songs are masterfully executed in a fun manner. Throughout the night, the musicians play music in the background and engage with the crowd. In between the main entertainment, dinner, dancing and group photo opportunities, a silent auction will also be available for guests to bid on high end items and experiences.

Through this event, the foundation is generously raising funds to bring state-of-the-art technology to the hospital by supporting the purchase of new Workstations on Wheels (WOWs). WOWs are necessary to provide quick patient care within clinical units across the organization, including the FLEX/PACU, Operating Room, Endoscopy, Ambulatory Services Department and Urology.