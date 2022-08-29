Tulare County Fair Parade names retired Chief of Police as Grand Marshal

A press release rom the Lockwood Agency

The Tulare County Fair Board of Directors has chosen the retired Tulare Chief of Police, Wes Hensley, as the 2022 Parade Grand Marshal.

“Wes had a distinguished career spanning 31 years with the City of Tulare, serving and protecting the community he loves,” noted Fair CEO Dena Rizzardo. “As Chief, he made sure the fairgrounds had coverage for the entire community to enjoy, and made a collaborative community partner between City and state. We were lucky to have him as a leader. He will be missed dearly, but we truly hope he enjoys his retirement.”

Gary Castro, president of the Fair Board of Directors, also noted the cooperative relationship between the Tulare Police Department and the Board of Directors.

“We are proud to have collaborated so well for so long,” Castro noted. “There are so many details to be addressed to ensure a seamless Fair. We are grateful to have been able to work with Wes, and we look forward to the continued focus on safety, fun and food!”

To secure tickets online, visit www.tcfair.org/tickets. For general information on the Tulare County Fair, visit www.tcfair.org or call 686-4707.