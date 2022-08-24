Kings County nets nine suspects in human trafficking sting operation

A press release from the Kings County Sheriff’s Department

From Friday, August 19, 2022, through Sunday, August 21, 2022, members of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, California Department of Justice, FBI, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, and the advocacy group Breaking the Chains conducted an operation to combat Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation. Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation is a growing problem and can occur everywhere, no matter the size or location of the community. Because of this, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, California DOJ, and Breaking the Chains set out to curb this activity in Kings County.

During the operation, Investigators spoke to numerous individuals through the internet. Through those conversations, several people arranged to meet to pay for sex, receive money for sex, meet up with underage girls for sex, and to procure underage girls to enter into Human Trafficking. As a result, twelve people (three have since been taken off the list and are not listed below) were arrested on various charges related to Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to raise awareness about these growing issues through enforcement, education, and advocacy. If you are a victim or know someone who is/has been a victim of Human Trafficking, please contact Breaking the Chains at (559) 456-1566.

Arrested were:

Van Patrick Lazaro, 29 yrs old, PC 288.3, PC 288.4, PC 664/261.5d

Fabian Hernandez, 29 yrs old, PC 288.3, PC 288.4, PC 664/261.5d

Marshall Scott, 27 yrs old, PC 647b

Luis Gomez, 55 yrs old, PC 288.3, PC 288.4, PC 664/261.5d

Adam Vang, 22 yrs old, PC 236.1(C)(1), PC 266h, PC 266i

Amadeo Alzola, 33 yrs old, PC 288.3, PC 288.4, PC 261.5d

Steven Davis, 53 yrs old, PC 647b

Joseph Flores, 29 yrs old, PC 288.3, PC 288.4, PC 664/261.5d

Fresno coJerry Beard, 26 yrs old, PC 236.1(C)(1), PC 266h, PC 266i