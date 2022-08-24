Dog day adoption event Friday at Visalia Fox Theater profiles a few of the dogs available

Bailey is the sweetest girl you will ever meet. She is very loving and loves to be loved. Her owners moved out and left her at the vacant property to fend for herself. The neighbors became aware that she was left behind and began to feed and water her as they thought maybe the owners will return for their family member. They never came back. We were called and now Bailey is ready for her furever home!



Dewey is a sweet boy that had a rough life, so he starts out scared, but never aggressive. He and two of his fur family members found themselves being surrendered to the CCSPCA in Fresno. We saw a post about them being on the euthanasia list and we were not about to let that happen, so we pulled them into our rescue. His two fur family members have been adopted and he is the lone dog standing. He has been waiting so patiently for his furever family.



Poor Amy was found in a dumpster at the new Fresno Humane location during the time they were still building it. Fresno Humane acted fast and gave her all the care she needed. They got her fixed, chipped and vaccinated and posted her for adoption. We heard her story and wanted to help Fresno Humane so we took her into our rescue so they could focus on other dogs. Amy is a sweet that likes to play and can keep up with the big dogs, pun intended. She will be your furever best friend if you give her a doggone chance.





Bonita was found hanging out in a park all alone, so the Good Samaritan picked her up and took her home. They called us to help, and we said of course. She is a tiny ball of sweetness. She knows how to play and relax when the time comes. She has been known to play hide and seek with her fosters so she will need someone to keep a good eye on her. She is a wonderful dog.



Meet Mash! A German Shepherd mix puppy that is ready to play with you or relax with you. He is an extremely sweet boy that has all the energy a puppy should have. Mash will hang out with you on the sofa or go outside and run around and play. Mash was found in a box in the orchards with his sister and a sign that said “free.” No food or water were nearby.







Bruno is probably one of the best dogs you will ever meet. He is dog friendly, kid friendly, crate trained, playful and calm when needed and most of all very loving. Bruno’s gets anxiety at night and needs to be inside with his owners or inside in his crate, not outside roaming around in the backyard. If someone out there can understand that this is how Bruno roles, then he will make the perfect companion in any household.



Meet Sammy and Stanley, two brothers looking for their furever homes. Sammy and Stanley love each other so much. They play together all day long. They sleep with each other. They just love being together. They are the sweetest pair and are very loving.

About PAW Estate Rescue & Shelter, Inc.

Both licensed Realtors by trade, but devout dog lovers by nature, Gil and Lana founded and incorporated PAW Estate Rescue & Shelter, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit, foster-based dog rescue, in 2020. However, their mission of helping dogs in need and “giving them a doggone chance” began four years prior when they assisted local rescuers in saving the life of a dog named Cooper who was on the euthanasia list at a local shelter.

With the help of the community and the foster families that volunteer, we strive to save and protect as many dogs as possible — strays, abandoned dogs, owner surrenders, special needs — from homelessness, abuse, and neglect. We are strongly committed to our mission.

Gil and Lana are in this for the long-haul. Rest assured that as long as there are homeless, abused, and unwanted animals, they will continue in their pursuit of “giving them a doggone chance!”