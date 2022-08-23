Thursday Night Market Place Celebrates with Free Kids’ Activities!

When: Thursday, August 25th, 5:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Civic Park in Downtown Hanford

This Thursday, August 25th, the Thursday Night Market Place will be honoring Wyland Gomes’ birthday in downtown Hanford. Wyland, a Hanford native, was only ten years old when his life was selfishly stolen from him on March 2, 2020. To honor him and his family, all kid’s activities will be free for the night, which includes face painting, carousel rides, pony rides, train rides and more! “The family’s wish is that other children enjoy their childhood, laugh, play, and spend quality time with the people they love. We are so honored to provide a space where families can do that,” said Michelle Brown, Executive Director of Main Street Hanford.

Also on August 25th, Family Healthcare Network will be hosting a Health Fair. They will be sharing information on their full services including dental, vision, family medicine, behavioral health, and their pharmacy. During this event, there will be opportunities for kids to win bikes and receive free backpacks with school supplies. Make sure to visit their booth in Civic Park to enter to win prizes and learn more about the services they offer. There’s something for everyone to enjoy including fresh produce, food vendors, crafts and a live music performance by Prestige with 60’s and 70’s Hits.

For the first time in 22 seasons of hosting Thursday Night Market Place, last week Main Street Hanford cancelled for the fourth time due to this summer’s raft of excessive heat. The 106 maximum temperature policy was put in order to avoid serious impacts and heat related illness. However, Thursdays in Hanford aren’t the same without the sound of live music blaring through the downtown streets and our delicious local produce. To compensate for the cancelations, Main Street Hanford has decided to extend the market to the end of October, adding three more dates to the 2022 season. To end the 22nd annual Thursday Night Market Place, Main Street Hanford is planning a Halloween Bash with a costumes contest for all ages.

“Never before have we had to cancel the market four times in one season” said Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford. “We hope the extension will provide three more opportunities for the community to enjoy the market and all it provides before the season ends.”

Main Street Hanford (MSH) is the proud host of Thursday Night Market Place. MSH is a nonprofit organization that supports small businesses and promotes downtown Hanford as a destination. MSH would like to thank the sponsors who make this event possible. Community supporters include Family Healthcare Network, Top Hook Realty, Vero Mortgage, Bueno Beverage, Keller Motors, T-Mobile, Amtrak San Joaquins, Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino, Hop Forged Brewing Co, CalViva, College of the Sequoias, HerbNJoy and Badasci Tire.

Make sure to visit this Thursday, and every Thursday in Civic Park in downtown Hanford, 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

For more information on the upcoming Thursday Night Market Place schedule, visit www.mainstreethanford.com and/or call 559-582-9457. Follow Main Street Hanford on Facebook and Instagram @mainstreethanford.