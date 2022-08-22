Visalia Non-Profits to Break Ground on Historic Permanent Housing Community – Hosting Renowned NYT Best-Seller and Founder Of Love Does At Summer Soirée

Salt + Light and Self-Help Enterprises break ground August 25, 2022 at 10am on Riggin and Florence Avenue in Goshen. The partnership is developing the first permanent, supportive housing community of its kind for those experiencing homelessness in the State of California.

Salt + Light, founded in 2019, is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to addressing the homeless crisis in the Central Valley. The Neighborhood Village boasts a 52-unit master-planned, permanent supportive housing community designed to lift our neighbors experiencing homelessness up off of the streets, modeled after the nation’s first innovative community of this type, Community First! Village in Austin,Texas.

The vision behind Salt + Light is to empower people into a lifestyle of service with people experiencing homelessness and to shift cultural perception around this crisis. Providing dignity and care in a safe and relational community setting is how Salt + Light is making a difference and the organization is asking for your community-wide support in joining the movement.

The next evening Salt + Light will host renowned keynote speaker and NYT best-selling author Bob Goff, founder of international non-profit Love Does at their second annual major fundraising event. The Santorini-themed Summer Soirée will be held in the Exhibit Hall of the Visalia Convention Center on Friday, August 26th, 2022 at 5:30pm. For more information visit saltandlightworks.org/events.

“In the spirit of changing the landscape of Tulare County for the better forever, we are asking the Central Valley Community at large to support Salt + Light, allowing us to continue this important work,” says Adrianne Hillman, founder of S+L. “Many hands make LIGHT work, and we ask you to join us in making our home a better place for all of our neighbors. One of the ways people can help is to come to our second Summer Soirée fundraiser, enjoy a spectacular evening and find out what Salt + Light is doing to address the crisis of homelessness.”