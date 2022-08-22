Tulare County Fair offers 5 days of fun

A Press release by the Lockwood Agency

The Tulare County Fair’s “Jam-Packed Fun” begins Wednesday, Sept. 14, offering new attractions, fun fair food and great music.

The 2022 Fair features five days of music and fun. Opening day includes a tribute to Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw, followed by Left of Centre, presented by Eagle Mountain Casino on the Bud Light Main Stage.

Thursday, Sept. 15, country music stars LOCASH come to visit; a tribute to ZZ Top happens on Sept. 16; a Billy Idol tribute on Saturday, Sept. 17; and Sunday, Sept. 18, is a tribute to Selena.

The popular Destruction Derby is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, is the Gran Jaripeo de Feria in the Grandstands.

Returning Fair favorites include “Brad’s World of Reptiles” and a huge variety of rides and attractions for fair-goers of all ages, thanks to Helm & Sons Amusements.

A new feature is “The Central Valley’s Makers Market,” which features only things that were grown or crafted in the Central Valley.

“Each year we work to continue to offer the attractions that families know and love, but also add fun new events for fair-goers of all ages,” noted CEO Dena Rizzardo. “This is a safe gathering place where community members can learn about agriculture, reconnect with friends and just enjoy.”

For details on Fair events and to purchase tickets online, visit tcfair.org/tickets. For additional information, contact the Fair at 686-4707.