Tipton to receive $3m of ARPA funds for water infrastructure improvements

On Tuesday, August 16th 2022, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved contracts allocating $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to improve clean water access for residents in the community of Tipton.

In the process of determining how to best utilize ARPA funds to improve infrastructure in Tulare County, the topic of clean water access for residents in unincorporated areas was one of the highest priorities. Tulare County Resource Management Agency identified three projects in the community that would increase drought resilience, allow for suitable water pressure and flow, and improve fire service to respective areas in Tipton. The three designated projects are:

Well No. 6 project: the construction of a new community well, which will eliminate reliance upon the community’s oldest well.

North Burnett Rd Water Line Replacement Project: the installation of 1,000 feet of 8-watermain (replacing 2-inch pipeline) and new water service connections for residences along North Burnett Rd, and connect existing pipeline near recent commercial development in the vicinity.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement Project: the installation of a flowmeter at the wastewater facility, and 2,000 feet of pipeline that connects the facility to the Tipton Community Service District’s water system.

It is anticipated that construction will begin on these projects within 90 days, and will be completed within 18 months, by the end December 2023.

“We are excited to see these projects that are made possible by ARPA funds come to fruition. Once completed, the contribution that they will make to the quality of life for residents and the resiliency for the future is invaluable. This effort puts us one step closer to providing clean water access for Tulare County residents.” Pete Vander Poel, Board of Supervisors, District 2.

In August 2021, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved the County’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Interim Recovery Plan (Plan), which includes infrastructure projects that invest in the improvement or development of an adequate water supply for local communities. In addition to the projects in the community of Tipton, water infrastructure improvement projects have been identified in Pixley, Cutler, Ivanhoe, Orosi, Strathmore, Poplar, and Earlimart Contracts for these projects will be announced as they are awarded.