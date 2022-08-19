Step Up Youth Challenge is back for new school year

Since the 2012-13 school year, the Step Up Youth Challenge has been a vehicle for students to create impactful projects at their schools and in their communities. Often working alongside community agencies, dozens of middle and high school teams have participated over the years to develop projects that address a wide range of issues – from hunger, bullying, and depression to literacy, fitness, and community beautification.

Through the yearlong process of developing their projects, students learn how to identify community needs, develop a project plan, and implement it in partnership with others. Along the way, they gain real insight into the process of community change.

Participating middle and high schools will compete for grants totaling $13,000. Step Up kicks off in September with a mandatory Advisor Training on September 7 beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Tulare County Office Education in Visalia. Advisors are encouraged to register by September 7 to attend the training by visiting https://tulare.k12oms.org/1530-223969. Details on the Youth Summit, the project development and submission process, and the Red Carpet Awards ceremony will be shared at the Advisor Training.

On September 28 and 29, advisors and their student team members will come together for a full-day Youth Summit designed to motivate and inspire them on their journeys to create impactful projects. Middle school teams will attend the September 28 training; high school teams will attend the training on September 29.

The Step Up Youth Challenge is coordinated on behalf of the County of Tulare by TCOE’s CHARACTER COUNTS! program. For more information, contact Kelley Petty, program coordinator, at (559) 740-4303 or [email protected].