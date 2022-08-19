Multi-use sports complex coming to downtown Porterville

At its meeting on August 2, 2022, the Porterville City Council approved the development of an approximate 12-acre multi-sport complex in Downtown Porterville. What is currently referred to as the Heritage Sports Complex will be located south of Olive Avenue, adjacent to the Rails to Trails Parkway, also referred to as the Santa Fe Byway. The new complex will provide recreational opportunities and activities for an underserved part of Porterville. The Heritage Sports Complex will form part of the Santa Fe Byway development, which will also include the sites of the future new library on Olive Avenue and new community recreation facility on Fourth Street.

The proposed project is set to include twelve (12) 4,000-square foot lighted artificial turf arena soccer fields with scoreboards, also called “mini-pitches”, two 6,000-square foot multi-use lighted arenas with scoreboards, a challenge fitness course, restrooms, various playground equipment, covered benches, and picnic shelters.

The project is made possible through the programed sale of the Heritage Community Center, generating Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Income. Citizen participation and outreach was completed for this project as part of the 2020 Consolidated Plan Substantial Amendment, which concluded with the City Council holding a final Public Hearing. The public comments received supported the use of this funding to expand extracurricular activities for the youth in the community, specifically soccer fields. Other funding sources that will be leveraged for the completion of this project include Measure R and various park grants. The estimated cost for all phases is projected at $5 million. Phase one, which is the CDBG funded/sale of Heritage Center will be around $1.5 million and should be underway Spring 2023.

The new Sports Complex is a much needed amenity for Downtown and will provide new active green space and recreation opportunities for the community for years to come. This is one of many exciting projects coming to Porterville and is indicative of its continued growth.