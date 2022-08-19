Fresno Yosemite International Airport prepares for major terminal expansion

The Fresno City Council’s action to award a construction contract for the East Apron Reconfiguration project at Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) provides the aircraft circulation and parking space for FAT’s upcoming major terminal expansion which will accommodate current and future growth forecasted to increase 18 percent from 2022 through 2030.

Branded FATforward, this historic expansion program will provide a world-class transportation facility capable of meeting Central California’s air travel demands and serve as a convenient, friendly airport with the best traveler amenities for years to come. FATforward terminal expansion is expected to open to the public in December 2024 at an estimated cost of $120 million financed through Federal funding, local Measure C funds, Passenger Facility Charge Fees, and Airport Revenue Bonds.

“Fresno Yosemite International Airport’s Terminal Expansion Program is the first major improvement to the airport in more than twenty years and supports our growing Central Valley region,” said Director of Aviation Henry Thompson. “Today’s construction contract award by the Fresno City Council for east apron work and federal grant support from our region’s Congressional representatives to fund this reconfiguration project gets us that much closer to making this expansion a reality and providing a higher level of service for the community.”

Funded through a $12 million Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant, east apron reconfiguration work includes increasing and expanding concrete surfaces to provide aircraft circulation and parking positions necessary to accommodate larger aircraft to serve the new international/domestic gates. After completion of the apron reconfiguration project work on Phase 1 of the Terminal begins with an expanded Transportation Security Administration (TSA) passenger screening area that will enhance passenger circulation and reduce wait times.

Phase 2 of Terminal construction includes new TSA and airline baggage handling areas with added capacity and a new upper-level concourse with two dual-use passenger bridges to facilitate domestic and international boarding, larger holdrooms and space for new shopping and dining concessions. A new international arrivals facility triples its current size to accommodate the growing volume of international passengers at FAT while significantly improving the overall passenger experience for international travelers.

The first part of FATforward was realized in November 2021 with the opening of a new, four-level parking garage, the airport’s first multi-level, covered parking structure with over 900 spaces and additional capacity just steps from terminal entrances.