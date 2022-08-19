Frank Ray to play Visalia Fox on November 12

The Visalia Fox Theatre is proud to announce Newcomer Country singer, FRANK RAY presented by Perico Productions, will be performing live on Saturday, November 12th, 2022! The show will be at 8:00PM and the doors will open at 7:00PM. TICKETS WILL BE ON SALE THIS FRIDAY, AUGUST 19TH @ 10AM! To purchase tickets please visit www.visaliafox.org/events/, give the Fox Office a call at 559-625-1369 or stop by at 308 W. Main Street, Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm! For more information on Frank Ray, please visit his website at www.frankraymusic.com. Digital users, please click here to listen to Frank’s new single, “Country’d Look Good on You.” LISTEN HERE.

A little about Frank Ray…He was born, Francisco Gomez and is from New Mexico. He is of Hispanic descent, and thought that he would “stand out” as a country musician, citing other Hispanic artists such as Freddy Fender as inspiration on this front.

Frank Ray is a former police officer with the Las Cruces, New Mexico Force, left his career after 10 years of service. Since then, his music career has been accelerating rapidly as he has been coined the “Hispanic Cousin Panic” for his stunning vocals and the Southwest Spice he brings to the stage. An experienced performer, Frank has shared the stage with Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, Toby Keith, Walker Hayes, Dustin Lynch, and Chase Rice to name a few.

In 2021, Ray signed with BBR Music Group and released his debut single “Streetlights”. The song features Ray singing in both English and Spanish. Ray was contacted by BBR staff after one of them discovered a previous song of his, “Tequila Mockingbird”, on a Spotify playlist. Later in the year he issued another single, “Country’d Look Good on You”. This was followed in January 2022 by his first performance on the Grand Ole Opry. The same month, “Country’d Look Good on You” entered the top 40 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts.

Frank Ray is excited to begin his national tour this month in Silver City, New Mexico!