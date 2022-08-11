Tulare County Fair sets food pantry drive

A press release from the Lockwood Agency

The Tulare County Fair is giving away one adult admission ticket to the 2022 Tulare County Fair per 5 unexpired, nonperishable items donated from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2022.

Items must be dropped off at 620 S. K Street, through Gate 18 to receive tickets. Tickets are valid any day of the 2022 Tulare County Fair, September 14-18.

Partners for the food pantry outreach are Bethel Church of Tulare, Lighthouse Rescue Mission, Tulare Emergency Aid, and Salvation Army of Tulare and Visalia. This is a one-day only event, and there is no limit on the number of tickets that will be given away, but it does require 5 items per ticket given and items must meet the requirements.

The Tulare County Fair’s “Jam-Packed Fun” begins Wednesday, Sept. 14, with the recognition of veterans at the presentation of the Quilts of Honor ceremony. Nomination forms must be postmarked, or hand delivered, by Friday, Aug. 19. Entertainment on opening day includes a tribute to Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw followed by Left of Centre bands at the Michelob ULTRA & Eagle Mountain Casino Stage. Returning Fair favorites include “Brad’s World of Reptiles” and a variety of rides and attractions, thanks to Helm & Sons Amusements.

A new feature is “The Central Valley’s Makers Market,” which will features only things that were grown or crafted in the Central Valley. For details on the food pantry or Fair events, contact the Fair at 686-4707.

