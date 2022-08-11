August 12, at 5:00 p.m. is the end of the Nomination Period

Tulare County Registrar of Voters, Michelle Baldwin, would like to remind all Tulare County residents that the General Election will be held on November 8, 2022.

Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. is the end of the Nomination Period for any candidates who want to file for office. Nomination forms are available from the Tulare County Registrar of Voters website. Due to the limited space in the Registrar of Voters lobby, all candidates will need to use the Nomination Portal available from our website at www.tularecoelections.org to complete the Candidate Application and then schedule an appointment to obtain the Nomination documents. Nomination documents will be filed by appointment only or by certified mail during the Nomination Period.

If the incumbent does not file by 5:00 p.m. on August 12th, the Nomination Period will be extended. During the extension, any person other than the incumbent shall have until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17th to file. (E.C. 10516)

Our location: Government Plaza (across from Mooney Grove Park) 5951 S. Mooney Blvd. Visalia, CA 93277

Our office hours are: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022

For more information regarding the offices that will go into extension, please contact the Tulare County Registrar of Voters Office at (559) 624-7300 or go to our website at:

www.tularecoelections.org

A Candidate’s Guide, as well as a General Election Calendar which lists important deadlines, are available on our website.