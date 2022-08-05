Tulare Mayor Dennis Mederos to deliver State of The City Address

Local leaders will present the current state of the City of Tulare and County of Tulare at the Tulare Chamber of Commerce State of the City Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26th. This informative luncheon event will be held at the International Agri-Center and will provide community members with a unique opportunity to hear about city projects and goals, in addition to the State of the City Address delivered by Tulare Mayor, Dennis Mederos.

Tulare County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel III will also present the State of the County. Following the presentations, there will be a Q&A session which will include Mederos and Vander Poel along with Tulare City Manager, Marc Mondell, and County Administrative Officer, Jason Britt. In addition, City Council members and Tulare City staff will be available at the luncheon to answer questions. The luncheon will allow citizens to have pressing questions answered or have issues causing concern regarding the greater Tulare community addressed by local officials.

“These are exciting times in our community of Tulare. Future projects are on the horizon and the Chamber looks forward to this opportunity to showcase recent gains, and put a spotlight on what’s to come,” commented Tulare Chamber CEO, Donnette Silva Carter.

Advance registration for the luncheon is required. The early registration price is $50 per person for Tulare Chamber members and $55 for non-members. Ticket prices increase by $10 on August 16th. The final day to register is August 19th. Please call 559-686-1547 or visit www.tularechamber.org for more information regarding how to reserve a spot at this informative program or even to become a sponsor.

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce thanks title sponsors: Adventist Health Tulare; AltSys Solar; Altura Centers for Health; Eagle Mountain Casino; Family HealthCare Network; Helm & Sons Amusements; International Agri-Center; J.D. Heiskell & Co.; Kaweah Health; Lagomarsino Group; Land O’Lakes Inc.; New Era Farm Service; ProYouth; Saputo; Southern California Edison; Token Farms; Tulare County Fair; and Valley Strong Credit Union.