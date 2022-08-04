Tulare Historical Museum to present Mystery Vault Exhibit

The Tulare Historical Museum will be unveiling its Summer 2022 Mystery Vault Exhibit in its rotating Depot Gallery. The exhibit will be on view from Aug. 11th through Sept. 3rd and will feature a variety of never before seen artifacts from the museum’s collections. This will include nostalgic items from old Tulare businesses, charming toys of yesteryear, and early 20th century artwork.

The Summer is a great opportunity for THM to showcase items that the public has never seen. The community is well aware of our permanent historical exhibits that honor the city of Tulare, but not many people know about the unique treasures that can be found in our collections. The museum contains three storage rooms filled with a vast array of items that have been generously donated by the people of Tulare County. This exhibit allows us to present these carefully curated items to the public, along with detailed information and credit to the donor(s).

Stop by and see what interesting things you will find! This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit our website at www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org.