California Youth Ag Expo Gears Up For Annual Event In Tulare

The 3rd Annual California Youth Ag Expo is set to be held August 3-7, 2022, in Tulare, California at the International Agri-Center®. This livestock show gives California 4-H and FFA exhibitors the opportunity to showcase and compete against one another with their beef, dairy, sheep, goats, and hogs in the most elite show the west coast has ever offered.

“Our favorite week of the year is here, and we are excited to highlight our hardworking exhibitors,” said Jake Parnell, President of the California Youth Ag Expo. “These kids are our future leaders in agriculture, and it’s our honor to present them with such a prestigious stage to shine on at CYAE.”

500 exhibitors from all of California’s 58 counties have entered to exhibit more than 1,329 head of cattle, sheep, goats, and hogs. Additionally, numerous exhibitors have entered the 2022 CYAE Skillathon Contest and the inaugural CYAE Speaking Contest.

Kicking off the expo, the speaking and skillathon contests begin Thursday, August 4, 2022. The following day, market animals will be exhibited beginning at 8:00 a.m. The top exhibitors and their livestock will compete for the title of Grand Champion during the Grand Drive event beginning at 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022. The top animals in each species will be sold in the Sale of Champions auction on Saturday, August 6, 2022, with all proceeds going directly to the exhibitors.

“The Premium Auction provides funds to CYAE exhibitors as a reward for the hard work and dedication they have put into their livestock projects over the past year,” Parnell said. “Money from the premium sale often helps exhibitors fund their future livestock projects or goes toward higher education goals.”

“We are excited for what we believe will be the best expo yet. We invite all livestock and agriculture enthusiasts to attend the California Youth Ag Expo and support our agricultural youth,” he said.

A full schedule can be found online at calyouthexpo.com. For more information on the California Youth Ag Expo, visit calyouthexpo.com

###

The California Youth Ag Expo is one of the most elite livestock shows on the West Coast. As a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization, more than 500 exhibitors, educators, and families travel across California to exhibit their livestock projects. Throughout the course of the event, CYAE awards more than $150,000 to California 4-H and FFA exhibitors. For more information about the California Youth Ag Expo, visit calyouthexpo.com