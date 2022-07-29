Sequoia Riverlands Trust Seeks Nominations for Board Of Directors

Sequoia Riverlands Trust (SRT) continuously seeks to increase the effectiveness and diversity of its Board of Directors. The Visalia-based SRT is recruiting three additional members for approval at its annual meeting in December 2022.

Sequoia Riverlands Trust is a Land Trust Alliance accredited regional nonprofit land trust serving the Southern Sierra Nevada and San Joaquin Valley. Our mission to conserve the lands and waters of California’s heartland is supported by our ambitious programs in conservation easements (habitat and farmland), land stewardship, restoration, conservation outreach, and education.

SRT is seeking volunteer Board of Directors members who have experience in finance, fundraising, agriculture, water, wildland management, real estate, and non-profit governance, among other areas of expertise.

We envision a future in which:

Our regional economy thrives on sustainable agriculture.

Connected conserved lands contribute to thriving habitats and improved quality of life.

Sequoia Riverlands Trust is a mission-focused leader in meeting the economic and conservation needs of the region.

The Board meets on a quarterly basis on Thursday morning. Most of the Board members live in the Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Kern County area. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board has met virtually and will continue to offer that as an option to current and future Board Directors who cannot attend in-person.

The SRT Board addresses organizational needs through committee meetings that are scheduled outside of the quarterly meetings. All Board members are expected to serve on a committee. The Board attends to each other’s needs and respects the time and energy that everyone invests in supporting SRT.

Those interested in joining the SRT Board of Directors are encouraged to contact fill out our online application at (https://sequoiariverlands.org/who-we-are/board-application.html). Questions may be directed to [email protected] Board candidates will be interviewed September-November, with new members approved at the December Board meeting. The deadline to submit a nomination is November 1, 2022.

For more information on SRT, please visit www.sequoiariverlands.org.