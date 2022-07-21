Legends of Motown at the Visalia Fox on September 30th

The Legends of Motown will be performing live at the Visalia Fox Theatre on Friday, September 30th! The show will begin at 8pm and the doors will open at 7pm. Tickets will be available for sale on Thursday, July 21st at 10am for $35, $45 & $55 each and may be purchased by visiting www.foxvisalia.events/ or by calling 559-625-1369.

The concept for what would be come “Legends of Motown” was born in 2010 out of another project entitled “Baby Love” – a tribute to the premier act of Motown Records – The Supremes. All the number one singles of America’s most successful vocal group of all-time were performed with vocals true to the original recordings.

The band’s musical director – David Callender, had put together a number of tribute shows ranging from rock n’ roll to the Rat Pack and waited until he found the right voices for his most-prized tribute show to The Supremes. Once lead “Diana” vocalist Aria Zenua was discovered, the dream quickly became a reality. Top R&B and soul singers – Erin Reece and Kenisha Humber, were sought soon afterwards and the sound of the Supremes was captured.

With superb harmonies in addition to engaging performances, the ladies of Baby Love soon had audiences everywhere singing to classics such as “Where Did Our Love Go”, “You Keep Me Hangin’ On” and “Stop In The Name Of Love”. The show not only reproduced the authentic vocals of the Supremes but also featured an astounding Motown revue band which stepped up to the plate to faithfully reproduce the studio magic made famous by the Funk Brothers.

Many successful sold-out shows later, the idea of expanding the show to cover the entire Motown songbook was a dream that could only be realized if the right male voices were found to bring it to fruition. It took years of recruiting but eventually the “dream-team” of Dakarai Morris-James, Stacey Tynes, Steven Mulcare, and Michael Dunston was established to powerfully and accurately represent all the male voices of Motown.

Legends of Motown has continued to grow in ambition, spirit as well as in members. It currently features a 16-piece cast of singers and musicians performing live look-a-like/sound-a-like tributes to The Supremes, The Four Tops, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, Jackson 5, Martha and the Vandellas and more. Most recently, actor, dancer and performance artist – Trudy Lee Gayle, has joined the vocal ensemble lending her powerful voice in tributes to Gladys Knight and The Marvelletes.

With dazzling choreography, authentic costumes, stunning vocal performances and a fabulous live band, this high-energy show with the most timeless music of our lives is not to be missed!