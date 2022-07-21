Camp Nelson Mountain Festival returns

The John M Nelson Conservancy is pleased to announce that the Camp Nelson Mountain Festival will be returning to the Camp Nelson Meadow on August 6th!

Admission is FREE and the weather is cooler at this 5,000 feet elevation mountain community so come join the fun! There will be live music by three bands: Fire on the Mountain, Miles from Nowhere, and the Eaton Pyles String Band.

More than 15 food vendors and 50 craft vendors will be joining us and there will be a bounce house and games for the kids, as well as log sawing, horseshoes, cornhole and volleyball, plus beer and wine for sale for the adults.

The Mountain Festival runs from 10 AM on Saturday 8/6 through 2 PM on Sunday 8/7. If you want to come early, the Preparty begins at 2 PM on Friday with some food and craft vendors open to kick off the weekend.

The Camp Nelson Mountain Festival will take place in the Camp Nelson Meadow on Nelson Dr in Camp Nelson, 30 minutes up Highway 190 from Springville (east of Porterville in Tulare County).

No pets or outside food allowed; proceeds to go to the John M Nelson Conservancy, a non-profit organization located in Camp Nelson.

For more information, please contact Debbie Morley at 559-429-5142 or [email protected]