Backyard Brew Fest coming to Tulare

The first-ever Tulare Backyard Brew Fest, a 21 and over event, is a chance for the community to come together to try breweries and enjoy hometown food and fun. The new event is set for Saturday, July 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the International Agri-Center® Arbor in Tulare.

“Our facility is well known for World Ag Expo. What people may not know is we host all types of events. Business meetings, livestock shows, and a multitude of other events. We wanted to highlight our beautiful arbor area as an outdoor venue for events like our brew fest,” said Brian Haney, Facility Manager. “Our guests will enjoy craft beers from different breweries, fun games, great food, and an amazing live band. We will have a one-of-a-kind cooling station, a cigar bar, and lots of shade. Our mission at the International Agri-Center is to support youth ag education. Events like these will help us to continue to support this mission.”

General admission tickets are $50, which include unlimited beer samples and a complimentary tasting glass. Designated driver tickets are $10. GA tickets will be $60 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased now at https://bit.ly/backyardbrewfest2022 , at the International Agri-Center® office, or on the day of the event.

Attendees can look forward to sampling Central Valley Breweries, a cigar bar, live music by Rudy Parris, and games on the lawn. Live music will begin at 6:00 p.m. The event will have free water, plenty of shaded seating, and cooling stations throughout the grounds. Guests can sample snacks from vendors or purchase from local food trucks.

The brewery list has steadily grown to over 15 well-known California breweries and homebrewers. While the event features many Valley-based breweries, there are some popular breweries from other areas.

Breweries scheduled as of July 7: Elysian Brewing, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Long Shot Brewery, TC Hops, Kaweah Brewing Co, Pro Mix 559, Speak Easy Ales & Lagers, Temblor Brewing Company, Sicky Boyz Michi Mix, Salty Walrus Brewing Co., Riley’s Brewing Co., Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co., Crusader Brewing Co., Great Change Brewing, and Central Valley Worthogs.

The event will benefit the International Agri-Center®, a 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on Ag Education. Proceeds will support AgVentures!® Learning Center, the California Antique Equipment Show™, youth livestock events at the IAC Livestock & Equestrian Complex, and more.

Elysian Brewing Company and Budweiser proudly sponsor Tulare Backyard Brew Fest.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/BrewFestFAQ