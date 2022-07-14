VISALIA CITY COUNCIL NOMINATION PERIOD OPENS JULY 18, 2022

A press release from the City of Visalia

Those seeking to run for one of the open Visalia City Council seats may pick-up and file Declaration of Candidacy papers from the County of Tulare Elections Division starting July 18, 2022.

The November 8, 2022 General Municipal Election will include four offices to be elected in the City of Visalia. These include full terms for Visalia City Council seats in Districts 3, 4 and 5 and one seat in the unexpired term of office for District 1.

For Districts 3, 4 and 5, successful candidates will serve full terms. The successful candidate for District 1 will serve until the next election in 2024.

As in the past, the City of Visalia has requested the Tulare County Elections Department to conduct the City of Visalia elections in conjunction with other local elections to be held November 8, 2022.

Appointments are required for candidates visiting the County of Tulare Elections Division, and appointments can be made now by visiting the new Nomination Portal on the Tulare County Registrar of Voters website at www.tularecoelections.org or call the Elections Division Office (559) 624-7300 to make an appointment. The Elections Division office is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

From July 18th through August 12, 2022, candidates may pick-up and file Declaration of Candidacy papers from the County of Tulare Elections Division, 5951 S. Mooney Boulevard, Visalia, CA 93277.

August 12, 2022, is the last date to withdraw a Declaration of Candidacy. If an incumbent has not filed by August 12, 2022, the nomination period will be extended for five more days until 5 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

The County Elections Department is responsible for the issuance and acceptance of nomination papers, the petitions, and other related processes. The City Clerk’s office is responsible for the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) filings, statements of economic interest and campaign disclosure statements, which includes financial disclosures.

For more information on the City of Visalia’s General Municipal Election, contact the Office of the City Clerk at (559) 713-4512 or [email protected] or visit www.visalia.city/elections.