More Complaints about Tulare Cemetery in letter to District Manager about burial

Dear Clara,

I want to give the Tulare Public Cemetery District Management and Board Members an opportunity to accept this letter as my official complaint and take the appropriate action to set things right in regards to my father’s (Ildebrando Almeida) recent burial dated on June 24, 2022.

My family and I are long time good standing citizens and home owners in the City of Tulare for over 40 years and still counting. I’m also a current Business owner in the City of Tulare for over 25 years. I have both of my Grandparents buried (two separate plots) at the Tulare Public Cemetery and we recently laid down to rest my father, Ildebrando Almeida. We have purchased another plot for my mother Almerinda Almeida who is currently living.

As a proud Home & Business owner in the City of Tulare, I’m embarrassed, disgusted and appalled to even call our Tulare Public Cemetery a part of our community due to the neglect and disgraceful effort to improve the conditions of the cemetery grounds.

The Cemetery was notified one week in advance and confirmed our funeral service date and time. Knowing that we were scheduled to be there that day, you would think your Cemetery Grounds Supervisor along with his Ground Keepers would be experienced and well-versed to provide a respectful intimate service and assist our family with care and consideration in a dignified and pleasant atmosphere and maintain the cemetery grounds. But instead, our family and guests experienced quite the opposite.

The conditions of the gravesite where the ceremony took place was undignified. The headstone was dirty, tree branches were not removed (we had to remove them ourselves), and long weeds were growing over my father and mother’s headstone. Also, the surrounding headstones where the ceremony took place were all in bad shape as well. It was not a pleasant atmosphere.

There was a broken nearby headstone next to the gravesite and it was placed on the ground unsecured next to where all of our family and guests were sitting and standing. Many of us, including myself, needed to walk around it. It was definitely a hazard and whoever placed it there was very unthoughtful and irresponsible.

We were told that a canopy would be provided and that it was part of the burial service fees. But no canopy was provided. When we asked the local grounds person after the funeral service why no canopy, his answer was because they used the tree for shade instead. Unbelievable!

There were holes everywhere on the grass where you had to balance yourself every time you took a step (non-gopher related holes). Our elderly family and guests had to be assisted to and from their cars because they were afraid they would fall and injure themselves. Also, all eight (8) pallbearers told me that they were nervous that they were going to lose their balance and accidentally drop the casket because they had such difficulty walking on the grass due to the unevenness.

After the funeral service we left the cemetery for the lowering of the casket. Our family returned later that evening to pay our respects and we discovered with disbelief the disrespectful condition of my father’s gravesite.

The handling of the gravesite was unprofessional and careless. There was just a pile of dirt above the grave. It had not been leveled and there were sunken footprints on the dirt. It was obvious that there was no attempt to use any kind of machinery to level the dirt or any attempt to level the dirt before the flowers (4 easel flower arrangements, 1 casket flower arrangement and two vases with flower arrangements) were carelessly thrown over the gravesite and destroyed. Some of the flowers were buried a few inches under the dirt. It was a complete disgrace!

The Tulare Public Cemetery needs to be accountable for not honoring their mission to provide a respectful intimate service and assist our family with care and consideration in a dignified and pleasant atmosphere in our community where they serve within the district and maintaining the cemetery grounds. Therefore, I’m seeking a full refund for the cemetery burial services we paid for totaling $3,104.25 (receipt attached) and also a full refund for the flowers that were destroyed totaling $1,599.86 (2 receipts attached). Our family didn’t feel it was appropriate to request a receipt from our guests who purchased the flower vases. But, I will do it if required. The total estimated purchase price for those 2 flower vases is $300. I look forward to hearing back from the Tulare Public Cemetery Office Management and/or Board Members within 10 business days about the resolution of this matter. If I don’t hear back or if this is not resolved in a timely manner, I will make an official complaint to The State of California Department of Consumer Affairs- Cemetery and Funeral Bureau and will also consider taking legal action.

Sincerely,

Anisabel Fernandes

CC: Tulare Public Cemetery District Board Members

James Pennington

Carlos Ramos

Stephan Presant

Xavier Avila

Alberto Aguilar