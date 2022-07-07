Visalia Economic Development Corporation sets 2022 annual meeting

The Visalia Economic Development Corporation will hold its Annual Meeting at the Wyndham Hotel, starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

The event will feature an overview of the VEDC’s activities for the year, presented by current chair of the Board Lisa Walsh of Hydrite Chemical Co., and a look forward by incoming chairman, Matt Seals, of Seals Construction.

The guest speaker will be Dante Rosh, Mindset Coach, who will provide insight into how to help employees find purpose and to help organizations create healthier cultures, which leads to engaged employees. Rosh has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from UC Santa Barbara and a master’s degree

in organizational leadership from Fresno Pacific University.

“We are looking forward to recognizing those who support our efforts within the VEDC, and the insight that Dante will bring,” Walsh noted. “Attendees will come away with a greater understanding of today’s workforce and what drives them to want to stay and grow in their workplace.”

The nonprofit Visalia Economic Development Corporation was established in 1996, with the primary focus being support for economic development in order to attract and retain employers. Today, the Industrial Park is a key focus of the organization, providing support to existing employers and encouraging quality employers to consider Visalia as their next destination.

For information on the Annual Meeting, including sponsorship opportunities, contact The Lockwood Agency at 679-8555 or chair Walsh at [email protected]