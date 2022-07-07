Tulare Historical Museum to exhibit works by local photographer

The Tulare Historical Museum will be exhibiting photography by local artist Mike Green. His exhibit entitled, Captured Images, will feature a variety of subject matter including landscapes, portraiture, animals, architecture, history and sports. The exhibition will run from July 14th – Aug. 27th, 2022, in the museum’s Heritage Art Gallery. An artists’ reception is scheduled for Friday, July 15th from 5-7pm.

After 41 years of teaching, Tulare local, Mike Green, decided to try his hand at photography. His new endeavor proved a success as his photographs have been featured in a National Geographic book entitled “Civil War,” he took first place in a category in the Civil War Preservation Trust, and also has many photographs of the statues at Vicksburg Military Park in the book “The Art of Conservation.”

He has also won best in show at the Tulare County Fair. Green says he is extremely grateful to three people, “Carolyn, his wife, who puts up with [him], Brent Paull, his photography teacher, who showed him a great deal; and John White, who was his wing man on a lot of [his photography expeditions].”

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit our website at

www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org.