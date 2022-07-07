The Music Man tickets go on sale Monday, July 11

TCOE Theatre Company is excited to present its Summer 2022 production of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man. Tickets for the production go on sale Monday, July 11.

The terms wicked, funny, warm, romantic, and touching come to mind when describing this beloved classic. The Music Man is family entertainment at its best! Meredith Willson’s six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.

For more information about The Music Man, call the Theatre Company at (559) 651-1482 or visit tcoe.org/TheatreCo/CurrentProductions.

SCHEDULE OF PERFORMANCES

L.J. Williams Community Theater

1001 W. Main Street in Visalia

Show Times

Evening shows (7:30 p.m.): July 22, 23, 28, 29, 30

Matinee shows (2:00 p.m.): July 23, 30

Show Ticket Information

$15 general admission / $25 preferred seating

Available July 11 at Visalia TCOE locations:

6200 S. Mooney Blvd. and 7000 Doe Ave.

Monday through Friday during 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cash, check, or credit cards accepted

Tickets may also be purchased by phone by calling (559) 651-3041