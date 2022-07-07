Liz Wynn announces run for Visalia City Council

Elizabeth “Liz” Wynn has announced her candidacy for the balance of the term vacated by the untimely passing of Councilmember Phil Cox.

Wynn was appointed to fill the seat in August 2021, from among a long list of applicants. Her record of community service, her background in planning, her commitment to the Planning Commission, and her ability to come up to speed quickly impressed the four sitting councilmembers. They were unanimous in their decision to appoint Wynn. “I am committed to continuing the hard work and time that it takes to be an effective Council member. I want this city to be the best it can be.’ Wynn said.

If chosen by District 1 residents, she will complete the remaining two-year term.

“We have several challenging projects in the works where I have the opportunity to lend my experience and planning background to help the Council make the best decisions,” Wynn noted. “I believe in transparency in public matters and will work to be sure the public is heard on issues like homelessness, dispensaries and a new public safety building. Community issues deserve community solutions.”

Wynn noted homelessness as one of the most challenging issues facing the City today and in the future.

“Mitigating the homeless crisis in our community has always been very important to me and to those in my district,” she added. “Prior to the COVID pandemic, it was the most talked-about issue in Visalia and, finally, it’s time to re-focus and find solutions. Thanks to our police department and the implementation of their HOPE team, hundreds of homeless people in Visalia have been helped through counseling, mental health care, and job training. But there’s much more to do. It won’t be an easy fix, but I look forward to working with our city, county and state leaders to deliver solutions to this human crisis.”

“My record of community service speaks for itself,” she added. “I am here to serve District 1 and all the residents of our community. My family is deeply rooted here. My children live and work here, my grandchildren are growing up here and they attend school here. I’m proud to give my time in order to give our community time to grow carefully and wisely.”

For information on the Wynn for Council effort, contact Liz Wynn at [email protected].