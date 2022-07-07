Kaweah Health welcomes pediatrician to Woodlake Health Clinic

Kaweah Health Woodlake Clinic has expanded its physician line-up and services, welcoming Humam Alosh, M.D., a pediatrician with over 10 years of experience, to the community. Along with providing pediatric services in Woodlake, Dr. Alosh also serves as the Vice Chair of the Department of Pediatrics for Kaweah Health Medical Center.

“I strive to make people feel at home in our clinic,” Dr. Alosh said. “Traveling and waiting for appointments is difficult for parents. We are trying to provide high-quality pediatric care in rural towns so we can help them raise their families.”

Throughout the pandemic, Dr. Alosh has spent a great deal of time with parents, often times answering their questions regarding whether to vaccinate their children. “This topic is more profound in the valley. I do my best to provide the risks and benefits of vaccines,” said Alosh, who is vaccinated for COVID-19 and recommends that everyone consult with their healthcare provider when it comes to vaccinations. “In pediatrics, complications from the COVID-19 vaccine are rare. Complications from vaccinations, in general, are rare, but there are always risks and benefits to all vaccines.”

Born in Syria, Dr. Alosh attended the University of Damascus, where he earned his medical doctor degree. He went on to do elective training at Derriford Hospital in England, and then El Hospital Central in Spain, where he learned Spanish and English. He started his pediatric residency training at the University of Toledo in Ohio and completed his Pediatric Critical Care Fellowship training at Harbor-UCLA and Orange County Children’s hospital. Dr. Alosh is double board certified by the American Academy of Pediatrics, both in General Pediatrics and in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine.

Dr. Alosh found a home in the Central Valley where he married and had sons. He and his family live in the community he serves, building relationships with the families he sees regularly.

Dr. Alosh has merged his love for art with his passion for medicine and sketches his own coloring pages as rewards for well-behaved patients, who are excited to bring back completed copies to their next appointments.

“I practice in the community and among the families I care for,” Dr. Alosh said. “People see me in the grocery store and feel comfortable approaching me about their kids. Even without an appointment, we will care for you and your children.”

This relationship-building with families was important for Dr. Alosh, especially during the pandemic. Dr. Alosh credits the pandemic with making him a better physician because it was a unifying experience with his patients, allowing him to become a trusted source of support and reassurance for the families he serves.

“I had to be brave enough to say, ‘I don’t know, but I will find out,’” Dr. Alosh said. “At the same time, I told my patients that I would be with them during the difficult times and we would still need to hold on to being healthy, being faithful, and being together.”

Along with pediatrics, Kaweah Health Woodlake Clinic offers various services, including internal medicine, family medicine, podiatry, lab services (for clinic patients), and COVID-19 vaccinations. The clinic also offers resources to its patients, such as transportation, community care coordination, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Alosh, please call (559) 564-1800. To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination, please visit myturn.ca.gov.

With clinics in Dinuba, Exeter, Lindsay, Tulare and Woodlake, Kaweah Health’s clinic system gives people who live in rural areas better access to health care in Tulare County. These clinics offer convenient health services for the entire family, allowing families to see a primary care physician and often a specialist just miles from their doorstep.