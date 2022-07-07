Enchanted Playhouse holds July 15 fundraiser to help nonprofit community theatre company write its next chapter

Enchanted Playhouse Theatre Co. has been bringing books to life for children of all ages for the last 30 years but like any good fairy tale, there are heroes and villains along the way.

In this case, the villain was COVID-19, which nearly killed the nonprofit theater company by taking away its only sources of income: in-person fundraisers and on-stage productions. Determined to overcome the challenges, EPTC came up with creative ways to keep its actors in the spotlight.

In 2020 they made an online play, where actors used cell phones to capture their own scenes and then splice them together to make a play. Last year, EPTC took its troop to Valley Strong Ballpark where they held a socially-distanced, outdoor show on the infield.

Despite the viruses witching ways, the community theater company prevailed and was able to scrounge up enough money to make a triumphant return to the stage in May with its production of “Snow White.” The play was a success and delighted audiences including more than 2,000 children.

Yet, a happy ending is not quite within in reach.

Enchanted Playhouse was founded as and remains an all-volunteer nonprofit to keep its ticket prices affordable, at just $10 per person, and its plays free for the performers, as many theater companies charge a tuition or fee to help offset the cost of the plays. In order to write its next chapter, the theater company is holding its first fundraiser in more than three years on July 15. “An Enchanted Evening” will begin at 5:30 p.m. that Friday at Bello Vita, 4211 W. Goshen Ave. in Visalia. They will have food, raffle prizes, and the band Bazmati.

Proceeds from the event will go straight to the Enchanted Playhouse Theatre Company to help actors young and old have a chance to develop their skills and shine on stage. Tickets can be purchased at the following website enchantedplayhouse.org .