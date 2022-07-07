Carbonization & Biochar symposium presents sustainable solutions for California growers

PYREG, a German company focused on net zero technology, will host a symposium presenting the benefits of carbonization and biochar to California growers on July 13, at the International Agri-Center®, in Tulare, CA. The event will provide a day of education to demonstrate an ancient method of addressing today’s agricultural challenges.

“This is not a sales talk. Rather, we want to inform growers – based on facts and figures, as well as practical reports – about how biochar is produced and what benefits the material has in the soil,” says PYREG CEO Jörg zu Dohna.

Biochar is produced by carbonization of biogenic residues, in this case, from agriculture. Introduced into the soil, it acts like a sponge in which nutrients and water accumulate. Both are then gradually released over an extended period. As a result, it supports regenerative agricultural practices – reducing damage during dry periods, such as droughts, enabling higher crop yields and improved crop quality.

This practice was already used in the Amazon region thousands of years ago. Terra Preta means “black earth” in Portuguese and refers to a deep black soil. It was created by centuries of cultivation. The Indians collected charcoal residues, food waste, and pottery shards, composted or fermented everything and spread the dark mix on their fields. Over time, the lean jungle soil developed into fertile soil. Based on this example, renowned experts will report on how this method is used today in a modern and sustainable way.

In addition to producing biochar, PYREG’s proven, scalable and sustainable carbonization systems simultaneously generate renewable energy that can be used locally. Biochar, used as a soil conditioner, creates a natural, safe, and long-term carbon sink. The amount of CO 2 sequestered by these modular, EBC-certified carbonization systems can be certified and traded. In this way, sustainable interests can be combined with economic interests.

“After examining the key common challenges facing California’s agricultural industry, we would like to present carbonization as an economically viable and sustainable solution for the common challenges facing California growers – a technology which is already in operation at 50 system installations worldwide”, says U.S. Managing Director and PYREG CSO, Robert Kovach.

The free symposium is scheduled for Wednesday, July 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the International Agri-Center® in Tulare, CA. For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/ BiocharSymposium2022