Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias announces 2021-22 Ford Driving Dreams Essay winners

For the last six years, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias’ (BGCS) middle school Club members have participated in the Ford Driving Dreams Essay contest. This contest is sponsored by the Ford Motor Company, which is committed to empowering students and supporting their academic success. BGCS congratulates the following winners of the 2021-22 Ford Driving Dreams Essay Contest:

1st Place: Alexis Gomez, Age 13, Strathmore Boys & Girls Club

2nd Place: Jesus Alvarado, Age 13, Exeter Boys & Girls Club

3rd Place: Alyssa Gomez, Age 13, Strathmore Boys & Girls Club

A goal of the Ford Driving Dreams Tour in Northern California is to “Inspire and motivate middle school youth, particularly from low-income households and vulnerable communities, to articulate their goals, and stay on the path of high school and postsecondary success.” This year there were an estimated 250 participants in 8 total Boys & Girls Club partners in the Northern California area. Each Boys & Girls Club partner has their own first, second, and third place winners–each awarded with a laptop and gift card.

The essay writing prompt asks contestants to describe their academic aspirations and how they will ensure their own success in school. First place winner, Alexis Gomez detailed her path to becoming a pediatrician and her passion for helping children. She writes, “When you are a pediatrician, one of the most unique things is you grow with your patients. As your patients grow, you are able to watch them develop their personalities and become independent. Another thing that inspires me is that kids can smile and laugh through all sorts of difficulties and can bounce back from hard times faster than many adults. It will be amazing to witness.” Second place winner, Jesus Alvarado, describes his dream of becoming a Special Forces Officer, and third place winner Alyssa shares about her passion for the field of Animal Science.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias is committed to creating a safe and constructive environment that helps their members achieve their goals and reach their full potential. They are grateful for Ford Motor Company’s sponsorship and the scholarship opportunities that they provide to the youth in our community. It is because of the support from companies like Will Tiesiera Ford and individuals like Lonnie & Laurie Tiesiera that Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias is able to continue their work in the shared mission of empowering youth and families in our community.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias is focused on helping all young people, especially those who need us most, become responsible, caring and productive members of society. Boys & Girls Clubs were established in Tulare County in the 1990’s when Exeter and Visalia community leaders responded to the need for a positive place for local youth to spend free time after school. Today, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias provides services at 15 Clubs throughout Tulare County. Clubs provide a wide span of activities for local youth, varying from STEM to sports. www.bgcsequoias.org