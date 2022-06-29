Ventura Star Circus 2022 in Cutler Tomorrow!

The Ventura Star Circus will take place daily, June 30 through July 4 at Ledbetter Park, located at 45779 Rd 128. Showtime for the June 30 performance is 8pm. July 1 and July 4 shows are also at 8pm.

July 2 and July 3 show times are 2pm, 5pm and 8pm.

The Ventura Star Circus presents an all-new show for 2022. It features all the classics of a real American family circus! Acts include the Wheel of Death, hula hoops, juggling and clowns. A variety of renowned artists from around the world are dedicated to providing wholesome family fun. You and your children will experience the circus up close and personal!

We promise wholesome entertainment that will be enjoyed by ALL ages – fun for the entire family.

Reserve your tickets now at https://venturacircustickets.com/tour-dates/