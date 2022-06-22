Visalians Urged to #CelebrateFreedomSafely

“We ask our community to “Celebrate Freedom Safely,” and commit to celebrating with legal, Safe and Sane fireworks,” states Dan Griswold, City of Visalia Fire Chief. “Using illegal fireworks is extremely dangerous, and has led to tragic results right here in Visalia.”

Illegal fireworks include those that that fly in the air, dart across the ground or explode. This includes firecrackers and bottle rockets.

If it doesn’t have the California State Fire Marshal Safe & Sane seal on the packaging, it’s illegal.

The use of illegal fireworks in Visalia is a high-risk activity that has the potential of causing significant damage to property, serious injury, and even the loss of life.

The City of Visalia has a zero tolerance policy on illegal fireworks.

Through their joint enforcement effort, City of Visalia Fire and Police Departments will be canvassing the City in their continued effort to stop the use of illegal fireworks.

Citations for the use or possession of illegal fireworks begins at $2,000 and increases to $4,000 per violation.

Reporting Illegal Fireworks

To report illegal fireworks, call the City’s special illegal fireworks reporting line at 559-513-8080.

To report the selling of illegal fireworks, call 559-713-4026 Turning in Illegal Fireworks

For anyone that has illegal fireworks, they can be legally disposed of, no questions asked.

Illegal fireworks can be turned in at the following locations:

• Fire Station 51, located at 309 South Johnson Street

• Fire Station 52, located at 2224 West Monte Vista

• Fire Station 53, located at 5025 West Walnut Avenue

• Fire Station 54, located at 440 West Ferguson Street

• Fire Station 55, located at 6921 West Ferguson Avenue

Drop-offs are accepted between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily.

For safety tips and more information, visit www.visalia.city/celebratesafely