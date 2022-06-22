The City Of Hanford Reminds the Community of State and Local Drought Measures

A press release from the City of Hanford

Last night, the Hanford City Council directed City staff to notify Hanford Businesses and Residents of the Governor’s recent executive order and the City of Hanford Drought Response Measures.

The State of California is in the midst of a severe, multi-year drought with the first three months of 2022 being the driest in the State’s recorded history. In response, Governor Newsom issued Executive Order N-7-22 on March 22, 2022, which requires local water suppliers, such as the City of Hanford, to implement Level 2 water conservation measures identified in their Water Shortage Contingency Plan.

In the City of Hanford, water conservation is a way of life. The Hanford Municipal Code, Chapter 13.04, already makes permanent and mandatory, many of the water conservation measures included in the Governor’s Order, including:

Limiting outdoor watering to just two (2) days per week, based on the address

No watering within 48 hours of measurable rainfall

No watering between 10 AM and 6 PM

Automatic shut off nozzles on water hoses

Prohibiting run-off onto hardscaped areas

Requiring customers to repair water leaks

Only recirculating fountains are allowed

Prohibition against planting rye grass

Hotels must give patrons option to reuse linens and towels

Restaurants serve water only upon request

No Community car wash fundraisers

All new commercial car washes must use recycled wate

In addition to the above, Governor Newsom’s Order specifically bans the irrigation of “nonfunctional turf” in the commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. For the purposes of the Order, “non-functional turf” is defined as grassy areas that are “ornamental and not otherwise used for human recreation purposes such as school fields, sports fields, and parks”. Examples of “non-functional turf” include mow strips and ornamental side lawns adjacent to commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities. The ban also applies to turf planted on property owned and maintained by a Home Owner’s Associations.

To maintain appearances, non-functional turf areas can be replaced with drought tolerant plantings and/or rock garden type landscapes. Synthetic grass may also be a good option in some areas.

The ban does not apply to private residential properties or to apartment complexes generally, nor does it prohibit the watering of trees or perennial non-turf plantings, regardless of whether or not the property is commercial, industrial, or institutional.

The City of Hanford asks that you take immediate action to comply with the water conservation measures described herein. If you have any questions, please contact me directly or see the FAQ guidance document located at: https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/conservation_portal/regs/docs/emergenc y-reg-faq-june-22.pdf #