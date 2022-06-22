“Lighting Up Downtown Visalia” public meeting set

The City of Visalia and contractor A-C Electric will be replacing the Downtown’s street lighting system on Main Street with an upgraded, modern electrical system and decorative lighting features along Main Street. New lighting will also be included along Center and Acequia Avenues, Court and Locust Streets, and some of the adjacent side streets.

The project will start at the end of June with completion anticipated in April 2023. Scheduled work hours will be Sunday through Thursday 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. More detailed phasing or schedule updates will be provided throughout the project to keep the community informed as the project progresses.

The project’s kick-off meeting is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at the City of Visalia’s Convention Center, in the Seuoia Room, 303 E. Acequia Ave.

Weekly meetings are planned for downtown businesses and community members, in order to keep the community informed. The location for the ongoing meetings is being considered.

Consistent updates on the project will be provided to the community in order to keep residents apprised of closures and detours. Information will be provided via a web site and social media, local news media and through the City’s communications tools.

The main streetlight work will occur on:

Main Street from Willis Street to Ben Maddox

Acequia Avenue from West Street to Bridge Street

Center Avenue from Willis Street to Santa Fe Street

Court and Locust Streets from Mineral King to Oak Street

Pavement rehabilitation will be on Main Street from Willis Street to Santa Fe Street following completion of the streetlight work on Main Street. The City of Visalia has contracted with A-C Electric Company to deliver these projects. The pavement will be performed by A-C Electric Company’s subcontractor, Yarbs Grading and Paving, Inc.

For information on the project contact the project’s construction manager, Kirt Carr, at 559-481-9255 or [email protected].