VEDC announces new Executive Director

The Visalia Economic Development Corporation announced today that Bruce Nicotero, former general manager of JOANN, has been selected to serve as executive director for the nonprofit organization.

The Search Committee was established in March and began a search that resulted in a total of 16 resumes and proposals submitted, noted Matt Seals, incoming chair of the VEDC. The committee narrowed the applicants to seven qualified individuals, who then provided answers to detailed follow-up questions.

In addition to the published request for proposals and job description, detailed follow-up questions were sent to the applicants in order to provide a more detailed candidate analysis. Interviews were conducted in late May with a final decision and selection made last week.

“I am excited and humbled to be chosen by the Board of Directors to become the executive director of the Visalia Economic Development Corporation,” Nicotero said. “I am looking forward to working with local businesses, especially those in the Visalia Industrial Park, as well as the city staff, the Workforce Investment Board, local educators and utility providers to enhance the economic benefits for all. My experience managing several industrial facilities throughout my career will allow me to use my perspective to drive improvements and fulfill the mission and vision of the VEDC.”

Initially, Nancy Lockwood and The Lockwood Agency will continue to serve as the Executive Director, aiding and on-boarding Nicotero with the knowledge and tools to efficiently transition him into the position of executive director.

For more information on the Visalia Economic Development Corporation, contact Matt Seals at [email protected]