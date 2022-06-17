Tulare County Library seeks friends: library lovers encouraged to join Friends of Tulare County Library

The Friends of Tulare County Library helps fund the successful Summer Reading Challenge and so much

more. In addition, branches in Exeter, Dinuba, Lindsay, and Three Rivers have local Friends groups that

provide additional support to their branch. Now, more than ever, your library needs your help. A well-

stocked, well-staffed, and vibrant library is a basic necessity in all our communities.

Become a Friend of the Library Today! Help us grow by joining one of our many Friends Groups or

starting a Friends group at your local branch.

The Friends of the Tulare County Library is a non-profit organization of dedicated volunteers who

advocate for the Tulare County Library, raise much-needed funds, sponsor programs and special events,

and host popular the ongoing and special event book sales at the Visalia Branch Library. Friends

volunteers are needed to help sort books, help at events, and serve on the board.

There are also Friends groups in other regions of Tulare County:

Friends of the Library Exeter returned strong in 2013 to support the Exeter Branch Library. These

behind-the-scenes members host ongoing and special event book sales, a few fundraisers, sort book donations, and enjoy assisting staff and help with promoting all the library has to offer. Interested in joining? Contact the Exeter Library 592-5361 or Sandra Marlow, President of Friends, 355-9652 for more information.

behind-the-scenes members host ongoing and special event book sales, a few fundraisers, sort book donations, and enjoy assisting staff and help with promoting all the library has to offer. Interested in joining? Contact the Exeter Library 592-5361 or Sandra Marlow, President of Friends, 355-9652 for more information. Celebrating 45 years, the Dinuba Friends of the Library began in September 1977. The Friends are proud of their long-standing support of the Dinuba Branch Library as volunteers and with extra financial support for programs, equipment, materials, supplies, and resources through fundraising, including the onsite and special event book sales. Active members are needed to carry on into the future. Contact: Jonathan Waltmire, Tulare County Library.559-713-2723 or [email protected]

Three Rivers and Lindsay Friends of the Library also provide similar support for their community

branches. Call or stop into those branches or your local to learn more about how to join the Library’s Friends groups or call 559 713-2705. More information on the Friends of Tulare County Library can be found here: https://www.tularecountylibrary.org/friends-library

Tulare County Library serves all citizens of Tulare County with locations in 18 communities, five book

machines, a Pop Up bookmobile and outreach, and a literacy center. Visit our Library online at

www.tularecountylibrary.org. Check out what is happening at Tulare County Library locations by

following www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary or your branch’s Facebook page, Instagram

@tularecountylib, and Twitter twitter.com/TulareCountyLib