Kaweah Health seeks Community Advisory Council members

Kaweah Health is accepting applications for its advisory councils designed to generate ideas about how to better serve community health needs. Members of the public are invited to apply.

Councils, established in 2017, work to identify opportunities to enhance local partnerships and community relations, to provide ideas about future community health needs and to plan for future buildings and facilities. Each council reflects the diverse demographics of the region and is comprised of up to 20 council members.

Individuals over the age of 18 are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be committed to building a partnership with Kaweah Health to better serve the community at large. Previous leadership experience is not required. Selected members will be required to attend monthly council meetings.

Individuals interested in being considered can get more information and complete an application form at https://www.kaweahhealth.org/about-us/community-engagement or by calling (559) 624-2382.