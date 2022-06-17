Henry Rollins to play Visalia Fox on October 4

In describing Henry Rollins, the tendency is to try to squeeze as many labels as possible into a single sentence but if Henry Rollins could be reduced to a single word, that word would undoubtedly be “workaholic.”

When he’s not traveling, Rollins prefers a to keep a relentless schedule full of work, with gigs as an actor, author, DJ, voice-over artist and TV show host to name a few of the roles that keep his schedule full.

Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist, as frontman for both Rollins Band and Black Flag and as a solitary traveler with insatiable curiosity, favoring road-less-traveled locales in places such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Siberia, North Korea, South Sudan and Iran.

Henry hosts a weekly radio show on L.A.'s renowned NPR affiliate KCRW, in addition to writing weekly columns for the LA Weekly and Rolling Stone Australia. Henry received the prestigious Ray Bradbury Creativity Award in recognition for his lifelong contribution to the arts, his passion for social activism, as well as his intense passion for the importance of maintaining books and libraries.

The Visalia Fox Theatre is honored to announce that Henry Rollins will be performing his, “Good to See You 2022 Tour” on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Thursday, June 16 th at 10am! The prices are $32.50, $35.00, $40.00 and V.I.P. Meet & Greet tickets are $165.00.

Tickets can be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org/events/, by calling 559-625-1FOX, or stop by our Box Office at 308 W. Main Street, Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm.